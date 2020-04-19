Global  

Police officer fatally shoots man armed with gun at Raytown Walmart

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:20s - Published
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Raytown Walmart.

Police said a man armed with a gun walked into the store about 8:10 p.m.

And there was a confrontation with the police officer.

Shots were fired.

Police said the man was killed.

The officer was not hurt.

