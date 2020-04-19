Global  

Bombshell movie (2019) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon - That’s A Fox Story

Bombshell movie (2019) - Clip with Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon - That’s A Fox Story Starring Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award® nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

Directed by Emmy® Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award® winner Charles Randolph.

BOMBSHELL also stars Emmy® Award winner Kate McKinnon, Golden Globe® nominee Connie Britton, Emmy® Award winner Mark Duplass, Emmy® Award nominee Rob Delaney, Golden Globe® nominee Malcolm McDowell and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney.

