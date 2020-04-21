Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It will be cooler again today under mostly sunny skies, but the temps will be chilly with highs only in the low- to mid-40s.

There is the chance of a few snow showers late tonight.

There could be some minor accumulation in spots.

Stay tuned.

Scattered snow and rain showers may continue at times through Wednesday.

Once again, some minor accumulation will be possible under any snow shower.

Highs will struggle to make it into the low-40s.

Temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday.