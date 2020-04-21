Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:29s - Published
It will be cooler again today under mostly sunny skies, but the temps will be chilly with highs only in the low- to mid-40s.

There is the chance of a few snow showers late tonight.

There could be some minor accumulation in spots.

Stay tuned.

Scattered snow and rain showers may continue at times through Wednesday.

Once again, some minor accumulation will be possible under any snow shower.

Highs will struggle to make it into the low-40s.

Temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday.

End as the eveningwears on, then we'll clearout the skies with lowsback below freezing.

Afew wet snowflakes couldmix in late.It will be cooler againTuesday under mostlysunny skies, but thetemps will be chilly withhighs only in the low- tomid-40s.There is the chance of afew snow showers lateTuesday night.

It appearsthat there will be a bandof dusting-2" somewhereacross the area.

Staytuned.A light mix & clouds skieswill continue forWednesday.

Temps willbe 10-15 below normal.Temperatures will cool offinto the upper 40s andlower 50s Thursday andFriday.STILL TO COME...AWISHGOODNIGHT...FROMYOUR FAVORITEWISHGOODNIGHT...FROMYOUR FAVORITE




