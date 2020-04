Teen partners with Mega Saver to provide essential items Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:40s - Published now Teen partners with Mega Saver to provide essential items 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teen partners with Mega Saver to provide essential items PAPER, MASKS ANDGLOVES ARE STILLHARD TO COME BY.BUT 3 NEWS NOW,REPORTER, DANIELLEDAVIS JOINS US LIVEWITH INFO ON HOWYOU CAN GET SOMEOF THESE ITEMS FORFREE.COURTNEY, THANKSTO THE GENEROSITYOF A 14-YEAR-OLDGIRL, THOUSANDS OFOF A 14-YEAR-OLDGIRL, THOUSANDS OFMASKS, GLOVES ARETOILET PAPER AREAVAILABLE TO THECOMMUNITY BY JUSTSTOPPING BY A MEGASAVER GAS STATION.14-YEAR-OLD RENEESAMIEVA SHARED HERCONCERN WITH HERDAD OF PEOPLE NOTBEING ABLE TO GETTHEIR HANDS ONCRITICAL SUPPLIES TOHELP PROTECT THEMFROM THE VIRUS.RENEE SAMIEVA, 14-YEAR-OLD, "PEOPLEARE LIKE WAIT,THEY'RE ACTUALLYFREE, THEY ARE ALITTLE CONFUSED ATFIRST AND THEN THEYARE THANKFUL.DAVID BAUMANN,MEGA SAVERCUSTOMER "I WASPRETTY SHOCKED, ISAW THEM BUT IDIDN'T KNOW WHAT ITIS FOR.YOU CAN'T FINDTHESE THINGSANYWHERE SO IAPPRECIATE IT." THEMASKS, GLOVES ANDTOILET PAPER ARENOW BEING GIVENOUT FOR FREE, TOCUSTOMERS AT ALLMEGA SAVERLOCATIONS.LOLA KAHLIKOVA, CEO,MEGA SAVER "IT WASA BRILLIANT IDEA,COMING UP WITH ANIDEA LIKE THAT TOHELP THE COMMUNITYCOMING FROM THEYOUNGERGENERATION ISSOMETHING THATMAKES YOU HAPPY.AS SOON AS SHECAME UP WITH THEIDEA WE PUT THERESOURCES BEHINDIT TO ORDER AS MANYMASKS AS WE COULDGET A HOLD OF." THECOMPANY HAS BEENABLE TO ORDER MORETHAN A HUNDREDTHOUSAND OF THEITEMS.LOLA KAHLIKOVA, CEO,MEGA SAVER "WE AREALSO DOINGDONATIONS TO FIRSTRESPONDERS, IF THEYNEED A DONATIONTHEY SHOULD REACHOUT TO US.WE ARE ALSO GIVINGTHEM TO MEDICALFACILITIES ANDSHELTERS WILL BEGETTING DONATIONSAS WELL." YOU CANALSO FIND ON THEIRSHELVES HANDSANITIZER AND N95MASKS.WHILE I WAS THERE,THEY RECEIVEDANOTHER 100THOUSAND PIECES OFTHE FREE FACEMASKS RENEESAMIEVA, 14-YEAR-OLD, "IT FEELS GOODINSIDE TO GIVEPEOPLE SOMETHINGTHEY MAY NOT BEABLE TO GETPEOPLE SOMETHINGTHEY MAY NOT BEABLE TO GETANYWHERE ELSE."THERE ARE 23 MEGASAVERS IN OMAHAAND ONE IN SCOTTSBLUFF WITH MOST OFTHE LOCATIONS BEINGDRIVE UPS IF YOUDON'T WANT TO GETOUT OF YOUR CAR.MEGA SAVER GETSSEVERAL SHIPMENTSA WEEK AND WILL DOTHIS AS LONG ASTHEY CAN GETSUPPLIES.WE WILL HAVE A LISTOF THE LOCATIONSON OUR WEBSITE.THIS IS DANIELLEDAVIS, 3 NEWS NOW,THIS MORNING.





