US Surgeon General Hans't Made Press Briefings Appearances Since Remarks Of Minority Communities

Surgeon General Jerome Adams spoke out about the coronavirus pandemic affecting minority communities the most.

Politico reported the White House silencing Adams, citing his absence at press briefings since April 10.

According to Business Insider, Adams advised marginalized communities to avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

An official at the Department of Health and Human Services said people in the task force aren’t talking about this issue.

While there isn’t enough information yet, early data shows African Americans have a bigger risk of getting COVID-19.

