Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO rejects theory coronavirus is lab-made

WHO rejects theory coronavirus is lab-made

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
WHO rejects theory coronavirus is lab-made

WHO rejects theory coronavirus is lab-made

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests the novel coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year, and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WHO rejects theory coronavirus is lab-made

The World Health Organization is trying to play down theories that the novel coronavirus was produced by a lab or manipulated by one.

On Tuesday (April 21), a WHO spokesperson said that all available evidence shows the virus originated in animals in China late last year.

It was not clear however, according to the WHO, how exactly it jumped from animals to humans.

The WHO believes the virus likely originated in bats but likely had an intermediate animal host between bats and humans, and that host is currently unknown.

Regardless, the spokesperson did not respond to a request to elaborate on whether an accidental release from a lab was possible.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the virus emanated from a lab in Wuhan.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has also dismissed rumors both that it synthesized the virus or allowed it to escape.

The WHO says it is continuing to assess the situation and work with partners to fill gaps, after Trump announced he was cutting funding to the agency last week.

The United States is the Geneva-based agency's largest donor.

Other major contributors include the Gates Foundation and Britain.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

fengling_cgtn

Feng Ling Dr. Fauci rejects conspiracy theory that coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab: Business Insider https://t.co/cvohC5rZGt via @cgtnofficial 3 hours ago

Virgil4u

Virgil C. Robinson US infectious disease expert Fauci rejects coronavirus lab-made conspiracy theory https://t.co/Yp1MczYPFa 1 day ago

Janak11102001

Janardan Thapa Dr. Fauci rejects conspiracy theory that coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab: Business Insider https://t.co/2qT4CEBJJN via @cgtnofficial 1 day ago

hafizihamid

hafizi RT @staronline: US infectious disease expert Fauci rejects coronavirus lab-made conspiracy theory https://t.co/vGusmnEwvi https://t.co/vGu… 2 days ago

staronline

The Star US infectious disease expert Fauci rejects coronavirus lab-made conspiracy theory https://t.co/vGusmnEwvi https://t.co/vGusmnEwvi 2 days ago

CS3_johnsey

Johnsey StableOWL🦉🌊 Dr. Fauci rejects conspiracy theory that coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab: Business Insider https://t.co/COSHoBn97N via @cgtnofficial 2 days ago

Le_Prez

Le Prez CGTN: Dr. Fauci rejects conspiracy theory that coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab: Business Insider. https://t.co/eBGGVmSrzM 2 days ago

mideasltd

M'Ideas Limited RT @news_ghana: #WorldNews #AnthonyFauci #April18 Top U.S. expert on infectious disease rejects coronavirus lab-made conspiracy theory http… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.