WHO rejects theory coronavirus is lab-made

The World Health Organization is trying to play down theories that the novel coronavirus was produced by a lab or manipulated by one.

On Tuesday (April 21), a WHO spokesperson said that all available evidence shows the virus originated in animals in China late last year.

It was not clear however, according to the WHO, how exactly it jumped from animals to humans.

The WHO believes the virus likely originated in bats but likely had an intermediate animal host between bats and humans, and that host is currently unknown.

Regardless, the spokesperson did not respond to a request to elaborate on whether an accidental release from a lab was possible.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the virus emanated from a lab in Wuhan.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has also dismissed rumors both that it synthesized the virus or allowed it to escape.

The WHO says it is continuing to assess the situation and work with partners to fill gaps, after Trump announced he was cutting funding to the agency last week.

The United States is the Geneva-based agency's largest donor.

Other major contributors include the Gates Foundation and Britain.