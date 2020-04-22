Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hospital issues

Hospital issues

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Hospital issues

Hospital issues

Hospital officials concerned that people are avoiding going to the hospital because of COVID-19 fears.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hospital issues

6.

Like other large cities across the nation, chattanooga area hospitals are seeing a dramatic decrease in patients seeking medical care.

Doctors say non-coronavirus related emergencies such as broken bones, heart attack, and major traumas have decreased rapidly.

And that has them concerned.

News 12's joeli poole spoke with local physicians who say it is still safe to seek medical attention at the hospital.

Std 1:47 the significant decrease in the number of emergency patients is an indication to doctors that people may be risking their health over fear of the coronavirus.

Doctors say avoiding emergency care may, in some cases, be doing more harm than good.

Ceo of erlanger's children's hospital, don mueller, says they have seen a 71 percent decrease in children coming into the emergency department, which isn't always a bad thing.

Don mueller / ceo of erlanger's children's hospital "not as many children are getting ill right now because of social isolation.

They are not trading germs at school or on the playground.

They are also not competing in club sports.

So that means kids are not being injured, breaking bones."

Cardiologist dr. vimal ramjee, at chi memorial, says they are implementing telehealth visits to stay in touch with all their patients in the hope of preventing any major emergencies.

Dr. vimal ramjee / cardiologist at chi memorial " there's a benefit to help keep those routine visits with patients who are established but also in some instances to see folks who are not doing well.

That does help to hopefully reduce the number of people who are just sitting at home, not feeling well, getting sick, and those who really need to go get evaluated."

Women's services director for parkridge east, lori salmon, says if you are an expectant mother it is completely safe to have your baby in the hospital.

Lori salmon/ women's services director at parkridge east "we know people are avoiding the hospital as much as possible but this is a safe place.

We are taking lots of precautions to make sure that we give them safe care , that we give them the best experience.

This is such an important time during their life.

You do not get this back.

Officials still suggest that patients call their local hospital before walking into an emergency room, but say that if you know you are in need of emergency medical care, there is no need to hesitate.

In hamilton county, joeli poole, news 12 now.

A number of cities



Recent related news from verified sources

NHS issues statement after first coronavirus death at Stoke-on-Trent hospital

NHS issues statement after first coronavirus death at Stoke-on-Trent hospitalThe death toll has now risen to two
The Sentinel Stoke - Published

Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking new post over husband's Covid-19 fight

Kate Garraway issues heartbreaking new post over husband's Covid-19 fightDerek was rushed to hospital after contracting coronavirus and his condition has worsened, with the...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnthonyBlades

𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 𝔸𝕕𝕖𝕤𝕒𝕟𝕪𝕒 RT @mayeesq: My mom is a cancer patient who can't continue her treatment because of the coronavirus, like so many other patients with serio… 1 minute ago

TheRealRazielah

Lawrence Moore If they’re being assassinated you’re actually causing the coronavirus issues by such evil activity... It is a spiri… https://t.co/xXJlxdU2J0 12 minutes ago

DawnCro42841409

Dawn Crosby Can someone please put this man in a mental hospital. Idaho does have them! Conspiracy nut causing issues...we Don'… https://t.co/bhM5ZwaLoU 18 minutes ago

chrisKl39626061

chris Klein @ScottAdamsSays We had an extended family member come down with COVID-19. He went to the ER with xchest pains and… https://t.co/E7GvraY1Ip 19 minutes ago

PisceanBaker

Ass-ashi's Bitch Welp. My grandmother is in the hospital due to breathing issues. I've already made my peace with the fact that the… https://t.co/gwhKzHvrW8 33 minutes ago

plutoniumpage

😷Page van der Linden😷✋🛑 I’m home, and I still feel like shit, but the people at the hospital said several times that it was a REALLY REALLY… https://t.co/MinJyfHc6U 41 minutes ago

plshelpmenoworg

pleasehelpmenow @dc_wit @Truthfinding17 @whalenkim12 @TruthSeeker45_ @funder @realDonaldTrump False numbers all the way. CDC Gui… https://t.co/EgmzokCoCK 45 minutes ago

FrancesMotley

Fran Paulson Motley RT @NoDrama143: My special needs sister contracted covid 19she's59with multiple underlying health issues,she was admitted to the hospital,… 52 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PTM leader Arif Wazir shot dead in Wana [Video]

PTM leader Arif Wazir shot dead in Wana

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Arif Wazir died on Saturday in a hospital here after he sustained bullet injuries. Wazir, who got out from jail on bail around a month back, got injured after..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Mass. Hospitals Issues PSA: You Can Still Get Help [Video]

Mass. Hospitals Issues PSA: You Can Still Get Help

WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:34Published