Hot Pockets Heir Seeks To Avoid Prison, Citing Coronavirus Risk

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published
An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune who was sentenced to five months in prison in the college admissions bribery scheme asked a judge Wednesday to allow her to serve her punishment at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Johnston reports.

