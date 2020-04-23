Donald Trump Says He ‘Strongly’ Disagrees With Georgia’s Decision to Reopen Earlier this week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced his decision to reopen non-essential businesses.

Nail salons, massage parlors, bowling alleys and gyms will open April 24, with restaurants and movie theaters to follow.

Although he previously seemed in support of Georgia’s plan, President Donald Trump has seemingly reversed course, saying it’s “just too soon.” Donald Trump, via 'USA Today' However, Trump ultimately said that it was Kemp’s choice to make and that he had to do what he “thinks is right.” Donald Trump, via 'USA Today' In response, Kemp said he appreciated Trump’s “bold leadership,” but that Georgia would stick to its reopening plan.

Brian Kemp, via 'USA Today' According to Kemp, the state’s plan isn’t as reckless as it seems, as it will not just go back to “business as usual.” Brian Kemp, via 'USA Today'