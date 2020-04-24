Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NY Expanding Antibody Testing

NY Expanding Antibody Testing

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:44s - Published
NY Expanding Antibody Testing

NY Expanding Antibody Testing

A new antibody testing site opens today in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

This comes just after Gov.

Andrew Cuomo released the first results of the survey yesterday.

CBS2's John Dias has the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BillMew

Bill Mew #TrustinTech Siemens Healthineers Significantly Expanding COVID-19 Testing Including Antibody Test https://t.co/GAgCTIHxeD -… https://t.co/aIo0AW6zPf 14 minutes ago

ar_albaloushe

АхмедRazaبلوچ🇵🇰 RT @IntEngineering: The test is expected to be available as early as late May. https://t.co/ai40VNA6SR 3 hours ago

IntEngineering

Interesting Engineering The test is expected to be available as early as late May. https://t.co/ai40VNA6SR 3 hours ago

HarshalVadera

Harshal Vadera Proud of #siemenshealthineers for expanding #COVID19 diagnostic testing with total antibody test 🗓 test expected l… https://t.co/RnCjjBlmG4 5 hours ago

JoAnna888

Joanna Three Point Ohhhh RT @AbbottNews: We’re expanding COVID-19 testing options, launching an antibody test that runs on our ARCHITECT i1000SR and i2000SR lab ins… 9 hours ago

lingosteve

Steve Kaufmann @jjhorgan @adriandix Usual competent briefing. I keep hoping someone will ask why we don’t have mandatory face mas… https://t.co/bI7fKV6qZM 12 hours ago

wisteriameadow

Veronica RT @Craig_A_Spencer: We don’t just need WAY more testing. This testing must be high-quality & reliable. I shared some of my worries abou… 14 hours ago

jmn2020

Joshua Nelson @POTUS Sir, expanding antibody testing frees up the economy and lowers the calculated death rate as more unconfirme… https://t.co/WlXZu4loCy 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.