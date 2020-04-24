Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Celebrities make video encouraging young people to seek support from The Prince's Trust

Twenty-nine celebrities, including Holly Willoughby and Harry Redknapp, who are Ambassadors for The Prince’s Trust have filmed video clips encouraging young people to get in touch with the youth charity and seek support during the coronavirus crisis..

