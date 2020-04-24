Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Plasma therapy trial on COVID-19 patients showing positive result': Kejriwal

'Plasma therapy trial on COVID-19 patients showing positive result': Kejriwal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:43s - Published
'Plasma therapy trial on COVID-19 patients showing positive result': Kejriwal

'Plasma therapy trial on COVID-19 patients showing positive result': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the plasma therapy trial on COVID-19 patients have shown positive results.

Kejriwal informed that Centre had given them permission to conduct the trials and they will now seek permission from the Centre to use plasma therapy on all serious patients across the city.

Watch the full video for all the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

siya_siyamishra

siya mishra.. RT @otvnews: Clinical trial of plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients; results satisfactory: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID20… 4 minutes ago

DrMJoyner

Michael Joyner RT @ACasadevall1: News that @amazon is supporting controlled trial of convalescent plasma @Columbia. This is important because we need rand… 12 minutes ago

mishrarocky

Soumya Mishra RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Delhi govt has conducted a successful trial of plasma therapy for treating COVID-19 patients. CM @ArvindKejriwa… 21 minutes ago

pristinekashmir

Pristine Kashmir Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on 4 COVID-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal… https://t.co/DCY5jXP1PG 22 minutes ago

0786Sartaj

Sartaj Saifi RT @timesofindia: Clinical trial of plasma therapy conducted on four #COVID_19 patients; results satisfactory: Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal… 46 minutes ago

Girishprabhune

Girish Prabhune RT @TimesNow: 'Plasma therapy trial in Delhi shows promising results', says CPT. https://t.co/vTz7PY00k1 53 minutes ago

wesleycorretorg

WESLEY Melo RT @McMasterU: Donald Arnold from @Mac_Transfusion is co-leading a Canada-wide clinical trial to see if antibody-rich plasma from #COVID19… 1 hour ago

pristinekashmir

Pristine Kashmir Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on 4 COVID-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal… https://t.co/OI8sIKHIxn 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.