Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Is 'Wack'

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Is 'Wack'

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Is 'Wack'

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Is 'Wack'

Executive Produced by: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FreestyleRecord

Freestyle Records Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Is 'Wack' -- https://t.co/nMrGuxEMlU via @hiphopdx 2 days ago

Nudeus

Kibirige Aaron RT @HipHopDX: Charlamagne Tha God thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' is WACK. Y'all agree⁉️ WATCH: https://t.co/RQQXd9srjK https://t.co/3yFU6NT… 3 days ago

zolaso_

Mohamed Salah RT @DailyLoud: Charlamagne thinks Drake’s hit single “Toosie Slide” is whack https://t.co/kZ8h0vW5r5 3 days ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Drake made TikTok history with his recently releas.... https://t.co/JiPmA0QZ0d #keepitlockd 3 days ago

thawilsonMAG

Mistah Wilson Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Is 'Wack' https://t.co/RjbcS9m7c8 https://t.co/ZmwXHXeWDM 3 days ago

thawilsonMAG

Mistah Wilson Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Is 'Wack' https://t.co/TZLX77vnYV https://t.co/vmAS7b8Mqj 3 days ago

dj1gumbo

DJ Gumbo Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake's 'Toosie Slide' Is 'Wack' https://t.co/IyS1sQvCvj 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.