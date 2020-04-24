Joshua's Heart, North Miami Beach Team Up To Provide Food To Those In Need

Global  

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:12s - Published
In efforts to help families impacted during this crisis, the City of North Miami Beach partnered with the Joshua’s Heart Foundation, Feed the Children, Teleperformance and other organizations to distribute hundreds of boxes filled with meals.

