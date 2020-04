Rolling Parade Celebrates Watertown Veteran's 100th Birthday Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:16s - Published 5 days ago Rolling Parade Celebrates Watertown Veteran's 100th Birthday Ere was a drive by celebration a century in the making Friday in Watertown as people turned out in droves to say happy birthday to a World War II veteran turning 100. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Ashland veteran celebrates 95th birthday with parade and cake



A 95-year-old World War II veteran in Ashland celebrated his birthday with a surprise parade and what he calls the most important part of a birthday celebration: cake. Credit: KDRV Published 1 week ago