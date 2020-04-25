Nurse with local roots helps in NYC

Icu nurse at elmhurst hospital in queens..

And she's there for the long haul.

She'll be there until july.

Newschannel two's katrina smith checked in with her cousin, sheila.

Sot sheila milanov 4:24 i cant put into words.

13 years of nursing.

I thought i was prepared.

Doesnt equal one night of this not one night :32 cart1- 8180 one week in, she says if feels like months.

Sot shelia- 00:45 its defintely been a roller coaster of emotions.

1:10 i expected okay a unit or two of covid-19 patients but truly and honestly the entire hospital is a covid icu 1:20 cart2- 8181 an entire hospital and staff that needed relief.

Sot sheila :58 seeing the happiness reflected in the nurses knowing they are now getting some relief and support 1:04 .2:55 there are people from all over, like other countires, all different aspects and backgrounds and you're all coming together for the same reason.

Cart3 - 8182 that reason?

To save lives.

Sot sheila 35 there's no rhyme or reason.

There's no age bracket there's no gender.

I mean it's it's nondescriminatory :42 cart 4 - 8183 or to provide a human hand to hold.

Sot sheila - 5:20 that could be your brother, sister, your son or daughter and you are sending them into the hospital alone and we try to talk to families as much as possible but every phone call takes that much time away from the patient.

38 cart 5- 8184 still months into this global pandemic, even healthcare professionals have many unanswered questions about this virus.

Sot sheila - 8:00we know that patients come in at all different stages of the disease with all different symptoms. we just know the progression follows the same path.

Katrina smith reporting.

Sheila has been at elmhurst for one week.

She'll stay through july 11th.

