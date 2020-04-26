Georgia opening bars

Georgia and three other states have started to reopen nonessential businesses after a weeks-long stay-at-home order.

And nearly a dozen more states will follow suit in the coming days, but not everyone is behind restarting these local economies.christina coleman has this story.

Some nonessential businesses in georgia began opening their doors....nats: "so, we're gonna take your the state's governor, brian kemp, expanding the reopenings to restaurants on monday...with some guidelines in place..

Such as distancing and masks and gloves for employees.

But many remain apprehensive back into a public dining room.

Velazquez says: "i know people want to get back to work, i know they want to make money, but i just think it's just too soon, you know, i think they should just wait, you know, at least another month."and, georgia isn't the only state back in south carolina, alaska, and oklahoma are also allowing some industries to restart.stitt says: "this includes hair salons, barbershops, salons and pet groomers.

" and in the coming days, nearly a dozen more states will follow suit... including minnesota, texas, and colorado.kary says: "of course there is apprehension but i am back to work."that apprehension... a rise in new coronavirus cases... but, texas governor greg abbott says his plan is to use businesses which remained open during the lockdown, as an example.

Abbott says: "grocery stores have been able to operate in limited fashion, in ways that have not lead to the spread of the coronavirus.

We will be looking at similar standards in a broader array, knowing that if we can do it with grocery stores, we can do it with other types of stores.

Others in states not yet rolling out reopenings, concerns about the risk in returning usual... and are protesting for restart their economies.

And with some americans returning