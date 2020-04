Amber Farren's family says there were signs of domestic violence

MAY 15 AS CURRENTLYSCHEDULED.IN OTHER NEWSTONIGHT: WE'RELEARNING MOREABOUT A DISTURBINGCASE OF MURDER INALLEGANY COUNTY.IT HAPPENED ONHOLDRIDGE ROAD INTHE TOWN OF ALLEN.POLICE SAY 52 YEAROLD PHILIP FARRENSHOT AND KILLED THEVICTIM EARLIER IN THWEEK... AND WAS INTHE PROCESS OFDISMEMBERING HERBODY WHENTROOPERS ARRIVED.INVESTIGATORS ARENOT RELEASING THEVICTIM'S NAME, BUTTHE VICTIM'S FAMILYTELLS US SHE ISFARREN'S WIFE--AMBER FARREN.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER JEFFRUSACK REVEALSHOW THE FAMILY ISCOPING WITH THEHEARTBREAKINGLOSS...AMBER FARREN'SFAMILY SAYS THEREWERE MULTIPLE SIGNSTHAT SHE WAS INTROUBLE BEFORE HERBODY WASDISCOVERED ONFRIDAY AT HERALLEGANY COUNTYPROPERTY.INCLUDING THIS ONE..THIS WAS CAUGHT ONA NEIGHBORSSECURITY CAMERA.ACCORDING TO HERFAMILY IT SHOWSAMBER ON HERPORCH ON RYANSTREET IN SOUTHBUFFALO ASKINGBUFFALO POLICEOFFICERS FOR HELP.IN THE VIDEO ANEIGBHORAPPROACHES BPDOFFICERS,DEMANDING THEYINTERVENE.THE NIEGHBOR ISALSO HEARD SAYINGAMBER WAS PULLEDBACK INTO HER HOME.WE REACHED OUT TOBUFFALO POLICEABOUT THIS INCIDENT.THEY AREINVESTIGATING.A POLICE SOURCESAYS PHILIP FARRENWAS THE ONE WHOCALLED POLICE THATDAY.HER FAMILYREMEBERS AMBERFARREN AS A KINDWOMAN..

WHO WASTURNING HER LIFEAROUND.SOTSHE WAS A SWEETGIRL.

A BIG HEART.WOULD DO ANYTHINGFOR ANYBODY.

SHEWOULD GIVE YOU THESHIRT OFF HER BACK.AND FOR HER LIFE TOBE ENDED LIKE THIS.AFTER EVERYTHINGSHE DID TO GET HERLIFE BACK TOGETHER.SHE WOULD GIVE THESHIRT OFF HER BACKTO ANYONE.

AND THENTHIS HAPPENED.

I JUSTCAN'T BELIEVE IT.PHILIP FARREN ISBEING HELD IN THEALLEGANY COUNTYJAIL WITH NO BAIL.WE WILL HAVE MOREON THIS STORY ON 7EWN AT 11.