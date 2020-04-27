Global  

FCA Replay April 24, 2020

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA.

The top stories for the week of April 24, 2020, include the Dodge and Jeep® brands premiere new commercials during the "One World: Together At Home" globally televised and digital special, the Dodge brand’s #TheMuscleBehindUs social campaign recognizes essential workers and “Bring Your Kids to Work Day @Home” virtual experience launches.

