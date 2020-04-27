Mum organises a SANTA visit for her daughter Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published now Mum organises a SANTA visit for her daughter A devoted mum was worried about her daughter growing bored during lockdown - so she organised for SANTA to deliver supplies. Mum-of-one Sophie Gibson, 27, was going through old photos when her daughter Penelope, two, started asking for Santa. Penelope is christmas obsessed, often visiting the christmas character three times a year. The waitress from Wigan knew her colleague Peter Coventry, 58, had a Santa outfit he used at work during the festive season, and asked if he could help. He arrived on her drive the next day with a sack of presents - a colouring book and bubbles to keep the toddler entertained. Sophie said: "He explained that he was on holiday and the elves were in quarantine. "He said he couldn't come on his sleigh because his reindeers were self-isolating, so he got a lift instead."She couldn't stop looking at him - she was a bit confused about what was going on. "She's not seen anyone either with this lockdown, so to see someone and it to be santa."There's just too much going on at the moment - nothing is normal, so add a bit more abnormality to the mix." Peter even wrote a card, explaining that he'd be back in December once the elves were out of isolation. Penelope's demands for santa, or 'asan' as she calls him, started when she saw a photo of herself as a baby on Santa's knee. Sophie added: "I was looking through photos with her at home and she saw one of her as a baby sitting on Santa's knee. "She started to ask for Santa and I was trying to explain that we couldn't get him because it's not Christmas time just yet. "One of my friends who I work with, he does Santa at christmas time - he'll go visit all the kids and do it at work. "I sent him the video and he texted me back saying, 'I'll be at your door tomorrow.'" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mum organises a SANTA visit for her daughter A devoted mum was worried about her daughter growing bored during lockdown - so she organised for SANTA to deliver supplies. Mum-of-one Sophie Gibson, 27, was going through old photos when her daughter Penelope, two, started asking for Santa. Penelope is christmas obsessed, often visiting the christmas character three times a year. The waitress from Wigan knew her colleague Peter Coventry, 58, had a Santa outfit he used at work during the festive season, and asked if he could help. He arrived on her drive the next day with a sack of presents - a colouring book and bubbles to keep the toddler entertained. Sophie said: "He explained that he was on holiday and the elves were in quarantine. "He said he couldn't come on his sleigh because his reindeers were self-isolating, so he got a lift instead."She couldn't stop looking at him - she was a bit confused about what was going on. "She's not seen anyone either with this lockdown, so to see someone and it to be santa."There's just too much going on at the moment - nothing is normal, so add a bit more abnormality to the mix." Peter even wrote a card, explaining that he'd be back in December once the elves were out of isolation. Penelope's demands for santa, or 'asan' as she calls him, started when she saw a photo of herself as a baby on Santa's knee. Sophie added: "I was looking through photos with her at home and she saw one of her as a baby sitting on Santa's knee. "She started to ask for Santa and I was trying to explain that we couldn't get him because it's not Christmas time just yet. "One of my friends who I work with, he does Santa at christmas time - he'll go visit all the kids and do it at work. "I sent him the video and he texted me back saying, 'I'll be at your door tomorrow.'"





You Might Like

Tweets about this