Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy Loan Reportedly Challenged by Investors Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:12s - Published now Neiman Marcus Bankruptcy Loan Reportedly Challenged by Investors Neiman Marcus is expected to file for bankruptcy protection as early as today, but now some investors are reportedly pushing the department store chain to consider a sale instead. 0

