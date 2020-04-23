DJI announces Mavic Air 2 drone

DJI announces new drone.

Tech company DJI introduces a new drone to its lineup, the Mavic Air 2.

The foldable drone can shoot 4K footage at 60 frames per second for smoother video.

It can also capture 48 megapixel images.

The Mavic Air 2 will also be able to film hyperlapse videos in 8K.

The sleek drone has a top speed of 42 mph with a max flight time of 34-minutes.

Video transmission is previewed at 1080p at 30fps with a little over 6 miles of range.

According to DJI, the battery life for the remote can last for 240 minutes.

Features on the Mavic Air 2 will include enhanced HDR photo, video, and panorama along with obstacle avoidance, and focus track.

