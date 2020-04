RAW: Gov. Newsom and CDPH Director Dr. Angell Outline Step To End Of Stay-At-Home Order Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 31:04s - Published now RAW: Gov. Newsom and CDPH Director Dr. Angell Outline Step To End Of Stay-At-Home Order California Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell give a step-by-step explanation of what will need to happen for the state's stay-at-home order to safely come to an end (4-28-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CFT Governo Newsom says that stage 2 for schools is weeks, not months away. CDPH Director Dr. Angell gave overview of sā€¦ https://t.co/IWmMUM8NuI 52 minutes ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. JB Pritzker Appealing Court Ruling Against His Stay-At-Home Order



Gov. JB Pritzker is appealing a Clay County judge's ruling exempting a single Republican state lawmaker from his extended stay-at-home order. Rep. Darren Bailey has said the governor exceeded his.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 04:08 Published now Gov. JB Pritzker Appeals Judge's Ruling Against Extended Stay-At-Home Order



Governor JB Pritzker has filed an appeal of a downstate judge's ruling exempting a Republican state lawmaker from the governor's extended stay-at-home order. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:15 Published 4 hours ago