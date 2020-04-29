GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rises in popularity during pandemic, splitting from Trump with crisis response Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:54s - Published on April 29, 2020 GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rises in popularity during pandemic, splitting from Trump with crisis response Republican Ohio {Gov. Mike DeWine} has risen in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, taking swift action to flatten the curve in his state, showing his independence from Trump 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Breaker 🌊🐝 RT @lmnysf: @SenateGOP @realDonaldTrump Ohio’s G.O.P. Governor Splits From Trump, and Rises in Popularity. Mike DeWine, a low-key career po… 6 days ago Lola @SenateGOP @realDonaldTrump Ohio’s G.O.P. Governor Splits From Trump, and Rises in Popularity. Mike DeWine, a low-k… https://t.co/YNY8Zhj8SO 6 days ago