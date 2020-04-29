GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rises in popularity during pandemic, splitting from Trump with crisis response

Republican Ohio {Gov.
Mike DeWine} has risen in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, taking swift action to flatten the curve in his state, showing his independence from Trump
Trump To NC Governor: Eliminate Social Distancing Or I'll Yank RNC ConventionPresident Donald Trump threatened on Monday to move the Republican National Convention set for August from North Carolina.
Trump does not want to hold the event there if it is forced to observe state..
Some gyms taking advantage of court ruling allowing reopening ahead of Gov. DeWine's advised dateGyms across the state of Ohio are scheduled to open Tuesday under Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan to reopen Ohio.