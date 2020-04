Arizona's coronavirus 'Testing Blitz' aims to detect more virus carriers Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:19s - Published 31 minutes ago Arizona's coronavirus 'Testing Blitz' aims to detect more virus carriers Governor Doug Ducey has launched a coronavirus "testing blitz," as health officials have said widespread testing is an important prerequisite to reopening businesses and loosening social distancing restrictions. 0

YESTERDAY, NOW THE STATEWIDETOTAL IS 67,000 TESTSADMINISTERED.





