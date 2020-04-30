Purdue student family denied parking fee forgiveness by local leasing company

However, the Roberts are still paying for an apartment in West Lafayette.

Jo Ann Roberts' son is back in his hometown finishing out the school year from behind a computer screen.

"it doesn't make us as parents very happy" jo ann roberts' son is a freshman at purdue.

He lives in a granite apartment building near campus.

"as i was paying his rent last month it dawned on me that along with his rent we pay parking separately, so just to park in the parking lot of his apartment we have to pay an extra 40 dollars" so she asked the leasing office if that could be forgiven right now since they aren't utilizing that amenity.

"is it really the proper thing to do right now to have to pay for parking while this national crisis is going on and he's living at home" and when granite got back to her?

"the parking manager said there was nothing they could do and i said well that is sort of the wrong answer i was looking for" john rabold is the chief revenue officer for granite student living.

I asked for an interview about the situation, he replied via email: "we continue to monitor the situation and impacts of the covid-19 virus.

We are committed to working with tenants who are experiencing financial hardship.

We appreciate the request for a virtual interview but will decline the opportunity."

Roberts says 40 dollars adds up over five months on top of paying 390 dollars each month for rent.

And they've already signed a lease for next year.

"it's a little bit late in the game as far as trying to find another apartment in the area since possibly the kids will be going back to school in august" roberts says they will have to bite the bullet on this one.

But that she wanted to bring this to light.

"i wish granite would listen to the community, give concessions to help these kids and their families and you know do the right thing."

