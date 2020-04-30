Flowers and gifts delivered to Number 10 amid baby news
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Flowers and gifts delivered to Number 10 amid baby news
A hamper and bouquet of flowers are delivered to 10 Downing Street after it was announced on April 29 that Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds had given birth to a baby boy.
Downing Street said both mother and baby were "doing very well" and revealed the Prime Minister will take a “short period” of paternity leave later in the year.