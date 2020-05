Bree's evening forecast: Friday, May 1, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:33s - Published now Bree's evening forecast: Friday, May 1, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bree's evening forecast: Friday, May 1, 2020 WIN.THAT SOUNDS LIKE A GREAT TURTLE.WEATHER WISE, IT WAS FANTASTICTODAY.THE COLD FRONT THAT CAME THROUGHON WEDNESDAY THAT KEPT THINGSKIND OF CLOUDY YESTERDAY, LONGGONE.THE MERCURY RECOVERED BIG TIME.SOME FOLKS ON OUR WESTERN TIERHAVE ALREADY MADE IT INTO THE80S THIS AFTERNOON.LOOK AT THIS.UPPER 70S.IT'S THE FIRST DAY OF MAY.IT'S ALMOST FEELING LIKE ANEARLY TASTE OF SUMMER.IT'S ONLY GOING TO BUILD AS WEHEAD INTO THE WEEKEND.SIGNIFICANT HEAT WAVE ON THEWAY.SO TAKE A LOOK AT SATELLITE ANDRADAR, THINGS NICE AND QUIET.YOU'VE GOT TWO BONE DRY DAYS.TODAY AND TOMORROW.MOST OF SUNDAY WILL BE DRY.BUT WE ARE GOING TO SEE SOMESHOWERS AND STORMS TRY TO INCHIN FROM THE NORTH.ALL GOOD REASONS TO ENJOY THEWARMTH AND THE SUNSHINE WHILEYOU CAN.GET OUTSIDE, SHAKE OFF SOMECABIN FEVER.MID 70S IS WHERE WE ARE NOW.HOPKINSVILLE, PRETTY CONDITIONS.GENTLE BREEZE THERE.THIS IS A SNEAK PEEK AT YOURWEEKEND.WE'RE LOOKING AT 80 AS WE HEADINTO SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.MID 80S TOMORROW.EVEN WARMER FOR AREAS WEST OFNASHVILLE.STILL LOOK TO BE IN THE MID 80SAS WE HEAD INTO SUNDAY.THAT'S WHEN WE'RE GOING TO SEETHIS PATTERN START TO BREAKDOWN.THE OTHER THING YOU'RE GOING TONOTICE AS WE HEAD INTO THEWEEKEND, ESPECIALLY BY SUNDAY,IT'S NOT JUST THE HEAT, BUT THEHUMIDITY.IT'S GOING TO START TO FEEL ALITTLE THICKER OUTSIDE.IT'S GOING TO START TO FEELALMOST LIKE LATE MAY, EARLYJUNE.HERE IS A LOOK AT SOME COMPUTERMODELING.VERY CLEAR, EASY CONDITIONS ASWE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND.THIS IS SUNDAY.I LET IT RUN ALL THE WAY THROUGHYOUR WEEKEND.SUNDAY AFTERNOON, WE'VE GOTSCATTERED STORMS THAT START TOCLIP INTO OUR KENTUCKY COUNTY.I MENTIONED THE HUMIDITY THATYOU'LL FEEL.THIS IS ALSO GOING TO BE FUELFOR SOME OF THE STORMS THAT COMEIN.SO VERY MUCH A SUMMER-LIKETHUNDERSTORM SET-UP SUNDAYAFTERNOON WHERE NOT EVERYONEWILL SEE RAIN.THE BEST CHANCES WILL BE ACROSSOUR NORTHERN TIER.ANY STORMS THAT GET GOING IN THEAFTERNOON WILL HAVE ENOUGHINGREDIENTS IN PLACE.WE COULD SEE SOME GUSTY WINDSWITH THAT.NOT LOOKING AT WIDESPREAD SEVEREWEATHER BY A LONG SHOT.DEFINITELY A RETURN TO SOMESUMMER-LIKE THUNDERSTORMPOTENTIAL.MID 50S TONIGHT.EASY CONDITIONS.THAT'S DOWNRIGHT HOT.ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU THINK ABOUTTHE 50S AND 60S WE WERE IN JUSTYESTERDAY AND THE DAY BEFORE.A BIG-TIME HEAT TAKES US INTOOUR FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY.I HOPE THAT HELPS YOU GET SOMEOF THAT QUARANTINE FEVER OFF.AS WE HEAD INTO NEXT WEEK, ONCEWE OPEN THE DOOR FOR SHOWERS ANDSTORMS ON SUNDAY, THEY'RE GOINGTO STICK AROUND MONDAY INTOTUESDAY.AND PUT AN END TO THE RAIN AS WEOPEN THE DOOR FOR COOLERWEATHER.I'LL HA





