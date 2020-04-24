Global  

US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients

US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients

US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients

The US has allowed the emergency use of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 based on early clinical data that shows it helps coronavirus disease patients recover faster.

The antiviral drug remdesivir is made by Gilead Sciences and is the world’s first drug approved based on clinical data to treat Covid-19, which has killed close to 240,000 people worldwide.

Emergency-use authorization allows products to be used for treatment without full data on their safety and efficacy, which has to be still submitted as trial continue.

