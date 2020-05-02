Global  

Sir Bill Beaumont plans to resurrect plans for a new global tournament

There could be two consecutive months of international action under plans for a new global tournament, newly re-elected World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has revealed.

Beaumont is keen to resurrect plans for an annual competition, possibly with promotion and relegation, which were dropped last year, but stressed the Guinness Six Nations would not be expected to change dates or format.

The former England captain’s challenger and former vice-chairman, Agustin Pichot, was the key driver of the Nations Championship idea but Beaumont has promised to carry it on.

