100 Hours 100 Stars: Kamal Haasan and Sunil Chhetri

Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES.

This hour on #100Hours100Stars, is versatile Indian film actor Kamal Hassan with RJ Vinoth, and Captain Fantastic Sunil Chhetri in chat with RJ Manasa.

Disclaimer: Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One do not take any responsibility for the successful operation, uptime, and consummation of the payment process, which is being run by Paytm and linked directly to the PM Cares Fund collection window/portal.

The role of Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One is to encourage donations.

#100Hours100Stars