Giant Activity Sets for the Whole Family to Enjoy!

With schools closed and sporting events canceled, a local sign maker found themselves out of projects for the time being.

Instead of closing down they decided to create activities for fun at home!

Mark Naber, Owner of West Allis Blue, joins us to talk about how they are keeping kids entertained with their new huge activity sets.

West Allis Blue also wants to help our front line heroes.

In addition to their signs of thanks, they are giving away PPE face shields to healthcare workers in need for every order placed on May 4!

To learn more about the West Allis Blue and their activity sets visit www.westallisblueprint.com, and visit www.medsupplydrive.org to learn more about the effort to supply our front line workers with PPE.