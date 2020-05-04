Global  

COVID-19: 'Pharmacy of world' India ensured medical supplies to 123 countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 attended 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing.

He said, "India has regarded as pharmacy of world, despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to our 123 partner countries includind 59 members of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines." "Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries."

