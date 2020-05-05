Associated Churches 'stamping out hunger' in the fall

Associated churches will still be stamping out hunger, just at a later date.fox 55's mallory beard shows us how they're teaming up for a virtual food drive this season due to covid-19 restrictions.

This spring marks the twenty-eighth annual 'stamp out hunger' food drive helping associated churches serve northeast indiana.

But covid-19 has shaken things up a bit.

Last year's food drive supported families up to nine months.

But this year's will be postponed until the fall.

The national food drive held by letter carriers normally happens right before mother's day.

But the pandemic prevents social gathering to for volunteers to help sort food.

Roger reece//associated churches excutive pastor :25-:40 "now that we can't, leave it to organized labor to find a wonderful way to still help, hence the virtual food drive."

Organized labor affiliates will host a virtual food drive through may eleventh.

They know families depend on them for food.

So they created the motto "hold them over" to encourage online donations.

Mindy rogers//northeast indiana afl- cio "there's no way to even quantify the folks that are homeless, that are living in poverty, that are living paycheck to paycheck.

And there are even more of those people.

We can't quantify it yet."

Associated chruches provided over 200,000 pounds of food from last year's drive.

The organized labor affiliates hope the virtual food drive can go according to plan: help those who need food and hold them over until more is provided.

Evan schoof// northeast indiana afl-cio 1:16-1:29 "like i said, they're hard working people that are just trying their best to get ahead and when something like this hits..it just really hurts them."

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard.

Fox 55 news.

3 if you'd like to donate to the virtual food drive between now and may eleventh, check out this story on our