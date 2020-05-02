Global  

"At the end of the day, it's freedom": California gym owner defies stay-at-home orders

Gym owner Jacob Lewis re-opened his gym in San Bernardino county last week, going against directives laid out by California Governor Gavin Newsom about non-essential businesses.

Lewis re-opened his gym in San Bernardino county last Friday, and now days later, says there have been no calls to shut it down, despite some gym goers not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Speaking to Reuters on Monday May 4th, Lewis said "I'm big on the constitution so if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask.

If you don't, don't.

If you want to come in, great, use it, if you don't want to come in, stay at home.

That's all it comes down to.

That's the second reason for reopening and going against the grain.

Those two things, mental health and freedom.

At the end of the day, it's freedom." California governor Gavin Newsom gave directives on March 16 to shut down all gyms across the state to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

San Bernardino County officials are reporting 97 deaths and over 2,000 confirmed coronavirus infections.




