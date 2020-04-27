As Trump Pivots To Reopening US Economy, COVID-19 Task Force Eyes Disbanding

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday the White House is having conversations about when to wind down its coronavirus task force.

Pence said the White House is considering moving the coordination of the US response to federal agencies, around the Memorial Day weekend.

Administration officials are telling task force members and their staff to expect the group to wind down within weeks.

Formed in March, the group’s infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, became a household name across the country.

But when President Donald Trump turned his attention to reopening the US economy, the task force receded from the limelight.