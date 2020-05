WeSeeYouKSHB: Nurture KC joins global #GivingTuesdayNow movement

IT MAY NOT BE THENORMAL TIME OF YEARFOR GIVING TUESDAY -BUT NOW MORE THANEVER - NON-PROFITS NEEDYOUR HELP TO SERVEPEOPLE IN OURCOMMUNITY.NURTURE K-C SUPPORTSPREGNANT WOMEN ANDTHEIR FAMILIES - THROUGHITS HEALTHY STARTPROGRAM.IT SERVES FAMILIES WITHDRIVE UP DELIVERY ANDOFFERS DIAPERDISTRIBUTION.STARTING TODAY ANDTHROUGHOUT THE MONTHOF MAY - YOUR DONATIONSWILL GO TO MAKE SUREFAMILIES CAN BUYGROCERIES.TRACY RUSSELL/EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR, NURTURE KC"every cent that we raise formthiswill go directly to our familieswe arekeeping none for administrativepurposed we want to help themduring this time.

We know thatwhilethe recovery will be slow forall it maybe particularly slow for themand wewant to helpIF YOU WANT TO MAKE ADONATION - HEAD TO THEWEB LINKS SECTION ONK-S-H-B DOT COM.WE WANT TO TELL YOUMORE STORIES OF PEOPLEDOING GOOD THINGS INOUR COMMUNITY.TELL US ABOUT THE GOODTHINGS YOU SEEEHAPPENING - BY USINGTHE HASH