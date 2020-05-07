Trump still wants to terminate Obamacare ‘because it’s bad’

The Supreme Court in March agreed to hear a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states including California and New York to preserve the landmark healthcare law.

The impetus for the Supreme Court case was a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Texas that Obamacare as currently structured in light of a key Republican-backed change made by Congress violates the U.S. Constitution and is invalid in its entirety.

The ruling came in a legal challenge to the law by Texas and 17 other conservative states backed by Republican President Donald Trump’s administration.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 70,000 people in the U.S., Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to terminate healthcare coverage under Obamacare, calling it “a disaster” and vowing to replace it with “great health care at far less money.” The Supreme Court’s decision to intervene means the fate of the law formally called the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the signature domestic policy achievement of Trump’s Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, will be up in the air during the ongoing U.S. presidential race.

Joe Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president and is the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge Trump in November's election, on Wednesday tweeted, "You heard it straight from the president himself: He wants to terminate health care for millions of Americans in the middle of a global pandemic.

We can't let that happen."