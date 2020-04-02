Global  

Dame Helen Mirren reads love poem from a bedroom in her home

Dame Helen Mirren will appear in a bedroom in her home to read a love poem about a night of sexual passion ending with the morning sunrise.

The Hollywood star, 74, will appear on the small screen to voice the classic John Donne poem, The Sun Rising.

She sits in front of a bed for the reading, on the BBC Two show Front Row Late.

