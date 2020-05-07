Is Visiting Your Mom Safe on Mother's Day?

With Mother’s Day almost here, many family members are wondering how to celebrate the May holiday.

After months of social-distancing, some may think it’s okay to gather and temporarily bend the rules.

As tempting as it may be, that moment of celebration is not worth endangering the health of your mother.

The risk is even greater when it comes to grandma, as elderly individuals are at a higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

If you typically visit your mother or grandmother on Mother’s Day, it’s best to virtually spend the holiday together this year.

A video call will not only be safer, it will also allow more family members to comfortably and conveniently gather together.

In the place of your usual holiday meal, order your family food so that you can enjoy a meal together during the video call.

The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that there is no link suggesting COVID-19 can be transmitted via food.

If you want to send a card, experts say that it’s safe, as viable virus particles don’t last long on paper.

The postal service has disinfecting systems in place to ensure mail is processed in the cleanest way possible.