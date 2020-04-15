Check Out Footage of the Last Supermoon of 2020 Hovering Over Singapore's Night Sky!



Recent related videos from verified sources Moon rises over UK ahed of last supermoon of the year



The moon rises over Rivington Pike, Bolton, Lancashire, ahead of the final supermoon of the year, which will be visible over the UK on Thursday evening. The full moon in May is also known as the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 10 hours ago Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars all visible in Swiss night sky



The moon, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars were all visible on April 15 in Erde, Switzerland. This stunning footage shows the three planets and the earth's moon all shining brightly in the night's sky. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago