Golf courses, state beaches and parks reopen with restrictions

AND FOR THE FIRST TIME THISSEASON, PEOPLE WERE ALLOWED TOENJOY NEWLY OPENED STATEBEACHES AND GOLF COURSES.WMA━2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS JOINSUS FROM SANDY POINT STATE PARKAFTER SPEAKING WITH LOTS OFEXCITED PEOPLE.LOOKLIV━ ON ANY GIVEN WARMDAY, SANDY POINT STATE PARK ISPACKED WITH PEOPLE.

WHILE ITWASNOF FAMILIES WERE OUT ENJOYINGTHE WEATHER, THE BEACH AND THEPLAYGROUND WHILE KEEPING ASAFE DISTANCE FROM OTHERS.

Isit fun?

Yeah FOR THE LANDES,THE REOPENING OF SANDY POISTATE PARK IS A WELCOME CHANGEAFTER OVER A MONTH OFQUARANTINE.

KARSON LAND━ Niceto be out of the housetogether.

FOR THE RUCKS, ITA RETURN TO NORMALCY, GETTINGBACK OUT ON THEIR BOAT.

JOHNAND PATRICIA RUC━ Ibiting at the bit oh yes veryhappy.

AS OF THIS MORNING, ALLSTATE PARKS, BEACHES ANDPLAYGROUNDS REOPENED FORJOGGING, SWIMMING, FISHING ANDBOATING... GOVERNOR LARRYHOGAN SAYING THESE LOW RISKACTIVITIES ARE SAFE NOW,BEFORE THE STAY AT HOME ORDERIS LIFTED, AS LONG AS PEOPLEKEEP A SAFE DISTANCE FROMOTHERS AND LIMIT CROWDS TOLESS THAN 10 PEOPLE.

JAKELAND━ Weanybody else, therearound.

Our plan was to leaveif it was crowded but itnice PETER BROW━ WHALE━ Itdidnto not allow us on boatsbefore.

Weourselves so its nice thatcommon sense is finallyprevailing nad we are allowedto go out.

HOGAN ALSO REOPENEDGOLF COURSES.

TO━ Veryexcited PINE RIDGE INLUTHERVILLE WAS READY TO GOTHIS MORNING.

BUT THEEXPERIENCE IS A LITTLEDIFFERENT NOWBALL WASHERS, WATER COOLERS,PUT THE GOLF HOLE CUPS INUPSIDE DOWN AND ARE LIMITNGCARTS TO ONE PERSON TOMINIMIZE CONTACT AND ALLOW FORDISTANCING.

TOM PIERCE,EXECUTIVE DIRECTO━ When youhave 4 golfers on a hole, youcan be yards apart from eachother the whole time you playand with walking it makes iteven easier to do it INTERIMEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TOM PIERCESEES THE REOPENINGS AS STEPSIN THE RIGHT DIRECTION, THATSOON BUSINESS WILL RETURN TO ANEW NORMAL.

To━ We see it ashopefully sign of hope thatother things will soon openthat the state will reopenthat the rest of the countrywill reopen, hopefully this isthe beginning LOOKLIV━ THEDECISION TO REOPEN COUNTYPARKS IS UP TO THE LOCALGOVERNEMNTS.

SEVERAL COUNTIESHAVE MADE THE DECISION NOT TOOPEN CERTAIN BEACHES AND DOGPARKS SO BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT,CHECK TO MAKE SURE ITS OPEN.AT SANDY POINT STATE PARK,ABBY ISAACS WMAR2 NEWS.MUCH TO THE SURPRIS