Banners for 2020 grads

High school graduation for the class of 2020 is unlike any other..

Without a normal graduation day ceremony one area community is hoping to still make this time feel special.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with how they're doing it.

Jessica?

Live george?

The halls are empty here at john marshall high school... and students can no longer countdown the days until they walk across the stage and are handed their diploma..

But that doesn't mean they're forgotton.

To still make the occasion special?

Canton parents..

Around 15 businesses and the booster club came together to do something unique for nineteen graduating seniors.

The group raised more than 1?

Hundred dollars to fund 25 banners featuring the senior's photos.

Those were put up yesterday and are lining mabel and canton's main street.

Mother tiffany daniels helped get the project started..

She says it's been an emotional time.xxx < i also graduated from mabe?

Canton and know how important the senior class trip is and the senior turkey dinner is and all of that they didn't get to experience.

But, their future is looking bright.

This doesn't define who they are and they have a great future ahead of them.> danielson tells me there was enough money left over to create some yard signs..

Those have been ordered and should be arriving some time next week.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

Thank you jessica.

On may 29th mabe?canton plans to host a parade.

That's the day seniors would have had a graduation ceremony./// as we all cope with the pandemic