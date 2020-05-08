Global  

The King of Staten Island Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Over his storied career, Judd Apatow has elevated a series of promising young comedy talents to their first major big-screen performance, including Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Jason Segel, Kristen Wiig, Amy Schumer and Kumail Nanjiani.

This summer, Apatow directs Saturday Night Live breakout Pete Davidson in a bracing comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island.

Scott (Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven.

He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach.

As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO’s Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar® winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys—Oscar (Ricky Velez, Master of None), Igor (Moises Arias, Five Feet Apart) and Richie (Lou Wilson, TV’s The Guest Book)—and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show).

But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr, Netflix’s F Is for Family), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.

The film also stars Steve Buscemi as Papa, a veteran firefighter who takes Scott under his wing, and Pamela Adlon (FX’s Better Things) as Ray’s ex-wife, Gina.

The King of Staten Island is directed by Apatow (Trainwreck, Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) from a script by Apatow, Davidson and former SNL writer Dave Sirus.

It is produced by Apatow for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel.

Together, the duo shared producing credits on the Academy Award®-nominated films The Big Sick and Bridesmaids, as well as This Is 40, Trainwreck and Funny People.

The film’s executive producers are Pete Davidson, Michael Bederman and Judah Miller.

Available on demand June 12.

Pete Davidson Drops New Trailer for 'The King of Staten Island,' His New Movie Going to VOD!

Pete Davidson was going to make his big-screen starring debut in the movie The King of Staten Island,...
Just Jared - Published

Judd Apatow’s new movie makes Pete Davidson The King of Staten Island

Judd Apatow’s new movie makes Pete Davidson The King of Staten Island
Polygon - Published


ImmanuelJabbaar

Manny J Can’t wait for the movie The King OF Staten Island. Pete Davidson is the perfect character in a “coming of age” sto… https://t.co/056GEZ4ws3 19 minutes ago

BroBible

BroBible What do you think? https://t.co/TvCui5EISm 1 hour ago

ricardowec

Ricardo Wagner © 9 new trailers you should watch this week https://t.co/t2hrwE21a8 #VergeNews Photo: Aaron Epstein / Netflix I wat… https://t.co/JrxHne0sLi 2 hours ago

TheNarrowbacks

The Narrowbacks @davidsonpics im really f’n looking forward to the King of Staten Island. Good luck man. Movie looks awesome 2 hours ago

kevinmoltonjr

kevinmolton The king of Staten Island looks like it’s finna be a good movie 3 hours ago

InvisibleAstrid

Astrid Yung RT @RollingStone: Trailers of the Week: ‘Becoming,’ ‘Inmate #1,’ ‘The King of Staten Island,’ and More https://t.co/TE7lynQhE1 4 hours ago

MaxHavey

Max Havey Related: I’m not sure if The King of Staten Island looks great or if I am just super susceptible to a good use of O… https://t.co/m9PlnJy0Mm 4 hours ago

MistahBSimply

Mistah B SIMPly The King Of Staten Island looks really great tbh, I thought it was going to be a movie about the hardships of having a 12 inch cock 4 hours ago


Bill Burr, Pete Davidson In 'The King of Staten Island' New Red Band Trailer [Video]

Bill Burr, Pete Davidson In 'The King of Staten Island' New Red Band Trailer

Bill Burr, Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bel Powley, Steve Buscemi and more star in this new Red Band trailer for 'The King of Staten Island'. Scott has been a case of arrested development..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:28Published
'Younger' Spinoff With Hilary Duff in the Works, Andrew Cuomo Talks Robert De Niro Playing Him in a Movie & More | THR News [Video]

'Younger' Spinoff With Hilary Duff in the Works, Andrew Cuomo Talks Robert De Niro Playing Him in a Movie & More | THR News

'Younger' Spinoff With Hilary Duff in the Works, Andrew Cuomo Talks Robert De Niro Playing Him in a Movie & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:13Published