Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:35s - Published 3 days ago Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown Life in coronavirus isolation appears to be sending Jennifer Aniston into a spin after resorting to watching her washing machine turn as a form of entertainment. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this myTalk 107.1 #JenniferAniston is resorting to watching her washing machine turn as a form of entertainment. https://t.co/BNjgq8q4Sw 1 day ago Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown https://t.co/oWWxUKX0Cp https://t.… 2 days ago MARK Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown https://t.co/BPdvJ1ljg7 https://t.co/zmaRJ8flCl 2 days ago People Magazine πŸ‡ΏπŸ‡¦ SA Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown - https://t.co/4ZIQRQlJ3T 3 days ago Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown https://t.co/xqK6pnb79k https://t.co/RsB65P8ZYa 3 days ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Jennifer Aniston resorting to watching laundry spin on lockdown https://t.co/oWWxUKX0Cp https://t.co/ZbUoGoVNEO 3 days ago