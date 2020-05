Police: Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured In Delaware Cemetery Shooting Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 weeks ago The shooter was found dead in the woods. 0

Police: Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured In Delaware Cemetery Shooting "LIVE FROM THE CBS BROADCASTCENTER IN PHILADELPHIA", THIS ISCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS" ON THECW PHILLYTRAGIC NEW DETAIL IT'STONIGHT.85 YEAR-OLD WOMAN IS DEAD AFTERSHE WAS SHOT IN A DELAWARECEMETERY.HER 86-YEAR-OLD HUSBAND IS NOWFIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE IN THEHOSPITALI'M UKEE WASHINGTON.THE GUNMAN WAS FOUND DEAD AFTERA GUN BATTLE WITH POLICE.THE COUPLE THAT WAS SHOT WEREVISITING DELAWARE VETERANSMEMORIAL CEMETERY IN BEAR.THEY WERE ARE FROM MARYLAND.POLICE SAY THE 29-YEAR-OLDGUNMAN SHOT THEM BOTH AND TOOKOFF IN THE WOODS NEAR THEBRENNAN ESTATES.SOME NEIGHBORS TOLD TO SHELTERIN PLACE.OTHERS IS HAD0 EVACUATE.SINCE THEY'VE BEEN ALLOWED HOME.ACCORDING TO DELAWARE STATETROOPERS GUNMAN WAS FOUND WITH AGUNSHOT WOUND.CONFIRM RIGHT NOW IT WASSELF-INFLICTED OR ONE FROM ANOFFICER.STARTED THE INVESTIGATION ATTHIS POINT.NO POLICE WERE HURT.THE NAME OF THE GUNMAN HAS NOTBEEN RELEASED.







