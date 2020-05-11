The Center of Spiritual Living in Chico gave a helping hand on making recyclable and reusable face m

More mask makers are getting handy during their quarantine, The Center for Spiritual Living in Chico held a drive-thru to sell handmade mask from 12-2 PM on Sunday.

It went so well, they sold out!

Cars were lined up (pointing) earlier today receiving their handmade masks.

At "hi happy mothers day" amy roberts is the president at the center for spiritual living..

"my mother was a quilter and she passed away several years ago and i have a garage full of fabric, beautiful fabric, and i knew that this is what she would want it to be used for," julie fisher is the hands behind making the "made with love face mask."

Fisher says what better way to spend mothers day than giving back..

Sot julie fisherã mask maker "we have a tradition of giving back," fisher says they are having a drive-thru at the center for spiritual living to sell the made with love masks for $5 each& nat "thank youã (handing each other money) and all the proceedings will be donated to the center.

Roberts says the center has 150 members that are no longer able to get together on sundays..

Nat "hi wendy" "we want our community to still be able to go out into the public safely," fisher tells us why the home- made mask are reusable and recyclable.

Nat "oh i like that one" sot julie fisher- mask maker and member of the center for spiritual living "the reason theyre reversible is- theyre 100% cotton, machine washable, and if you make them reversible then youll know which side youre wearing near your mouth because they don't have the filter that is just plain white," fisher says she made a total of 60 masks but only brought 45 today.

Roberts says in the fall they will be amping up to sell more mask during regular flu season.

Roberts tells me they will be selling "made with love face mask" again by drive-thru next saturday from 11 -2 pm.

If you can't afford a mask, you can contact the center for spiritual living and they will assist you.

