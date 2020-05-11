Commercial driver services reopen at DMV Monday
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Commercial driver services reopen at DMV Monday
Starting today, two DMV offices in Nevada will start to offer limited commercial driver services.
A reopening date for full service DMV offices has not been set yet.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Commercial driver services reopen at DMV Monday
SERVICES.THE OFFICES IN NORTH LAS VEGASAND SPARKS WILL OFFER LIMITEDSERVICES TO COMMERCIAL DRIVERSONLY.NO TRANSACTIONS FOR THE GENERALPUBLIC WILL BE COMPLETED.THE D-M-V DIRECTOR SAYS - BYOPENING THESE OFFICES...THEY WILL BE ABLE TO KEEPTRUCKS ON THE ROAD AND HELPCOMMERCIAL DRIVERS EARN ALIVING.A REOPENING DATE FOR FULLSERVICE D- M-V OFFICES - HASNOT BEEN SET.TODAY -- CLARK COUNTY ISHOLDING A VIRTU