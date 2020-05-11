Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage - video

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 06:51s - Published
We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage - video

We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage - video

Lebanon’s coronavirus lockdown has sent an economy already in deep trouble into freefall, and many are struggling to survive.

Gino Raidy is an activist who was prominent during the October 2019 anti-government corruption protests.

Now, with many fearing hunger and believing there is nothing left to lose, he is helping to keep demonstrators safe as they demand real and lasting change

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ATFLebanon

ATFL Lebanon is on alert for a potential second wave of coronavirus cases...But some Lebanese say they fear dying of hun… https://t.co/czg8NMJxOq 1 day ago

tameryazar

Tamer Yazar #Lebanon is on alert for a potential #SecondWave of #coronavirus cases, following an alarming increase in local… https://t.co/BdG3wBOfIP 1 day ago

BarbaraSchwepck

Barbara Schwepcke We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage - video https://t.co/iEhT1KfN3n 1 day ago

alaqsa81090

alaqsa81090 We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage - video #LebanonProtests #Lebanon https://t.co/LiiQzMHaS5 1 day ago

nadia_soudani

Nadia Soudani We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return https://t.co/Hl17DtgEKH via @YouTube my heart bleeds for… https://t.co/Ktnow0ycYH 2 days ago

Antoine11033809

Antoinette RT @DeRosaAlabaster: We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage - video | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/Xp… 2 days ago

prophetsmistake

prophetsmistake RT @MoazzamTMalik: We fear hunger, not #coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage - video https://t.co/WqGKTP2rSg 3 days ago

NurseJulzabelle

Julie Allen RT @SeanCordicon: We fear hunger, not coronavirus: Lebanon protesters return in rage - video | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/KuzIY… 3 days ago