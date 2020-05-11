Cuomo: Some NY regions ready to reopen this week
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (May 11) that he expected several regions in the state outside of New York City would be able to begin a phased reopening as soon as this coming weekend after his stay-at-home order expires on May 15.
Cuomo told a daily briefing that the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions have met the seven criteria needed to reopen, including a two-week decline in hospitalizations and sufficient testing capacity.
He also said he would allow certain businesses and recreational activities, including tennis and drive-in theaters to open state-wide on May 15.
"Some regions are ready to go today," Cuomo said.
"They just need to get some logistical pieces in order by the end of the week."